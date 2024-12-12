Convict turned contender Jordan Dittloff — The Opposition Podcast No. 28

Avi catches up with Libertarian Senate Candidate for Victoria Jordan Dittloff.

Avi Yemini
  |   December 12, 2024

Avi catches up with Libertarian Senate Candidate for Victoria Jordan Dittloff, to discuss his run for senate, the state of politics in Australia and what's happening in the wider world.

In the last 20 minutes of tonight's show, RebelNews+ members will have the opportunity to call in live and join the conversation!

