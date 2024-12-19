Nathan Livingstone aka MilkBarTV — The Opposition Podcast No. 29
Avi and Rukshan catch up with Nathan Livingstone, known online as MilkBarTV, a freelance filmmaker and video editor who gained recognition for his videos calling out Australia's authoritarian response to the COVID-19 crisis.
After losing his job as a forklift driver due to vaccine mandates in 2021, he pivoted to full-time video creation, focusing on exposing the hypocrisy, corruption and tyranny. Tonight the trio also discusses the state of politics in Australia and what's happening in the wider world.
