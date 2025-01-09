Candid commentator Daisy Cousens — The Opposition Podcast No. 31

Avi and Rukshan are joined by political commentator Daisy Cousens.

Avi Yemini
  |   January 09, 2025

In this episode of the Opposition Podcast, hosts Avi Yemini and Rukshan Fernando are joined by Australian political commentator Daisy Cousens for an unscripted and wide-ranging discussion on some of the most pressing political issues from around the world.

They explore what's happening U.S. politics, including Donald Trump’s recent remarks about Greenland, Panama and Canada, as well as his bold warning to Hamas, and what it all means for international relations. They also discuss the U.K.’s recent parliamentary vote against a grooming inquiry, sparking debates over government priorities and accountability.

