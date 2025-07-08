Jacinta Allan's hate crime FORCE or FARCE?

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

In this episode of The Opposition Podcast, Avi Yemini and Rukshan Fernando discuss the disturbing events in Melbourne over the weekend and the baffling Jacinta Allan-led government response.

An Israeli restaurant targeted. A synagogue firebombed during Shabbat. Chants of “Death to the IDF” echoing through the CBD. It’s the 10th antisemitic firebombing in just a year — and yet the Victorian government’s response? A vague new “anti-hate taskforce” that tiptoes around the real threat.

How many more attacks will it take before the government names the actual problem? Allan appears more focused on expanding the powers of Victoria Police than confronting violent extremists. But will this new taskforce actually stop the attacks — or just be used to suppress political dissent?

Allan also promised tough action when the Adass Israel Synagogue was firebombed in 2024, but since then, not much has changed for Aussie Jews, and the culprit has yet to be brought to justice.

The show will also discuss:

After months of hype, the U.S. Justice Department now says there is no Epstein client list and no murder cover-up. Tehran Tucker: Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson's interview Iran’s new President Masoud Pezeshkian — did the interview expose anything meaningful or just serve as propaganda for a hostile regime?

It’s another week of clown world headlines — and we’re here to break it all down.

