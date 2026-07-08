The unhinged left and right just had a TERRIBLE week

The Opposition is back! Avi Yemini and Rukshan Fernando break down the latest in Australian and global politics.

Rebel Livestreams
  |   July 08, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Today's Live Show – July 09, 2026

The Opposition is back! Avi Yemini and Rukshan Fernando break down the latest in Australian and global politics.

What do Anthony Albanese, Candace Owens and Sneako all have in common this week?

They’re all having a bad week.

On today's live show:

• Pauline Hanson In The UK
• Indian PM visits Melbourne, Australia
• Australian PM apologises for 'inappropriate' comments about Kylie Minogue
• Prosecutors begin to present case against man accused of Charlie Kirk killing
• Deport Sneako from the USA?
• UK populist leader Nigel Farage steps down as an MP?
• Hamas says it will step aside & Iran War Back On?

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