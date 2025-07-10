OUTRAGE as Melbourne Cathedral SWARMED — Has Australia fallen?

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

In this episode of The Opposition Podcast, Avi Yemini and Rukshan Fernando discuss shocking viral footage that has emerged showing thousands of Muslim men marching through Melbourne in an Ashura procession, chanting and beating their chests in unison as they surrounded St Patrick’s Cathedral, one of the city’s most iconic Christian landmarks. The sheer size and intensity of the event shocked many, with many of the attendees dressed in black and some carrying Palestinian flags. And it happened not just in the heart of Melbourne, but at the doorstep of a major Catholic church.

So what’s really going on here?

Five year immigration pause please. https://t.co/JHs93tSO3s — John Ruddick MLC (@JohnRuddick2) July 9, 2025

Is this a legitimate religious expression — or something far more provocative? Avi and Rukshan ask the hard questions the mainstream media won't: Would this be tolerated if the roles were reversed? What if thousands of Christians surrounded a mosque in an Islamic country during a holy day, making their presence felt in such a powerful and confrontational way?

This isn’t just about one procession. It’s about the deeper cultural tensions brewing in Australia and across the West. As immigration patterns shift and Middle Eastern conflict spills onto global streets, how do we protect freedom of religion without allowing intimidation — or double standards — to take hold?

Is this the new Welcome to Melbourne? pic.twitter.com/jXwjo3cfuw — Live in Vic (@msheze11) July 9, 2025

The show will also discuss:

Tone deaf Premier: Jacinta Allan boasts about giving a brand new apartment to a Muslim immigrant.

Jacinta Allan boasts about giving a brand new apartment to a Muslim immigrant. Real action or just more political optics? Australia's new antisemitism action plan under the microscope.

Australia's new antisemitism action plan under the microscope. Would a permit system work? Proposed changes to Victoria's protest laws unpacked.

It’s yet another week of clown world headlines — and we’re here to break it all down.

