Crossing the ditch — The Opposition Podcast No. 5
GUESTS: Independent New Zealand creator Chantelle Baker & Joel Jammal from Turning Point Australia.
In this episode of The Opposition Podcast Rebel News Australia's Avi Yemini and independent journalist Rukshan Fernando, talk to Chantelle Baker, a New Zealand political commentator and content creator.
Chantelle reveals what's really going on "across the ditch" in New Zealand, detailing her experiences countering the mainstream narrative in a country where opposition to the official message is increasingly "locked down".
The trio discuss what it's like in New Zealand after Jacinda Ardern's sudden exit and what the country can expect as Kiwis get ready to head to the polls later this year.
They also discuss Avi's book launch for his new release "A Rebel From The Start" in August as he prepares to head to NZ after his unlawful ban was recently overturned.
