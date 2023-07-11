Crossing the ditch — The Opposition Podcast No. 5

By Avi Yemini Secure your copy of Avi's new book today! ORDER NOW! By Avi Yemini Secure your tickets in Auckland or Wellington! GET TICKETS!

GUESTS: Independent New Zealand creator Chantelle Baker & Joel Jammal from Turning Point Australia.

In this episode of The Opposition Podcast Rebel News Australia's Avi Yemini and independent journalist Rukshan Fernando, talk to Chantelle Baker, a New Zealand political commentator and content creator.

Chantelle reveals what's really going on "across the ditch" in New Zealand, detailing her experiences countering the mainstream narrative in a country where opposition to the official message is increasingly "locked down".