Angus Taylor REJECTS One Nation Coalition in Final Nail in Liberal Coffin

Today's Live Show – July 16, 2026

The Opposition is back! Avi Yemini and Rukshan Fernando break down the latest in Australian and global politics.

The Liberals keep attacking the only party winning conservative voters.

On today's live show:

• Angus Taylor Rules Out Coalition with One Nation

• Allan Government Faces Accusations of Political Interference in Victoria Police Meetings

• Keir Starmer Bids Farewell

• JD Vance Acknowledges Trump Administration's Mistakes on Epstein Files

• Pew Study Shows Global Favorability Shifts from US to China