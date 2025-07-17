Death to Australia? Wild video threat reveals TERROR blueprint

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

In this episode of The Opposition Podcast, Avi Yemini and Rukshan Fernando break down the alarming video of a masked anti-Israel extremist who claims responsibility for the firebombing attack on Melbourne weapons manufacturer Lovitt Technologies ... and chillingly promises more to come.

The figure, cloaked in black with a distorted voice, issues blood-curdling threats to staff: “We have your addresses” and “We will decide your fate.” The video even includes step-by-step instructions for carrying out copycat attacks and ends with a call for “death to Israel, death to Australia, death to America.”

It’s a shocking escalation and the mainstream media seems to have already forgotten about it!

The show will also discuss:

Burgertory boss quits under pressure: Hash Tayeh steps down as liquidators circle and the tax office closes in.

Hash Tayeh steps down as liquidators circle and the tax office closes in. Synagogue firebombing update: A man is charged over a car theft linked to the Adass Israel synagogue attack.

A man is charged over a car theft linked to the Adass Israel synagogue attack. Albo goes to China: While Anthony Albanese tries to score points abroad, Trump’s reemergence in U.S. politics could throw a wrench into Australia’s foreign policy gamble.

While Anthony Albanese tries to score points abroad, Trump’s reemergence in U.S. politics could throw a wrench into Australia’s foreign policy gamble. Unrest in Spain: Protesters clash with riot police.

