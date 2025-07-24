Welcome to Country MELTDOWN: Aussies Say 'Enough!'

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

In this episode of The Opposition Podcast, Avi Yemini and Rukshan Fernando break down the culture war clash that’s dominating headlines ... and striking a chord with Aussies everywhere.

Pauline Hanson has had enough. She and her One Nation team turned their backs on the Senate’s Acknowledgement of Country in a bold move that’s sparked woke outrage and growing public support. Her message? “Australians are sick of being lectured.” The boys unpack the public reaction, and why more Aussies are quietly (and not so quietly) agreeing.

Meanwhile, Anthony Albanese tried to score points with his Welcome to Country video but instead got roasted for what many called cringey, hollow virtue signalling. Is this the final straw in the culture war fatigue sweeping the country?

The show will also discuss:

Epic troll: Activist Drew Pavlou hilariously exposes the double standards of the Victorian Socialists, who love squatter "rights" until it hits their own HQ.

Flag fight: A people-powered protest outside Mornington Shire Council sends a loud and clear message: Aussies are pushing back against the quiet removal of their national identity.

Faith under fire: This Sunday, all eyes are on Melbourne as protesters plan to stand up for Christians after the shocking scenes outside St Patrick's Cathedral. Thousands of Muslims surrounded the church in what many saw as a deeply disturbing escalation.

And much more of what the mainstream media won’t touch with no filter, no spin and no apologies!

