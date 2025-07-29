Abbie’s SICK Trump threat, Hanson TORCHES Libs & Israel haters PLOT mayhem

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

In this episode of The Opposition Podcast, Avi Yemini and Rukshan Fernando unpack the jaw-dropping meltdown from far-left influencer Abbie Chatfield, who faced backlash after posting a TikTok video that appeared to egg on American “incels” to assassinate Donald Trump. She made a gun gesture and asked, “Americans, when are you going to do it?” It’s unhinged!

Also on the show:

Chaos at the National Gallery of Victoria: Anti-Israel activists stormed the NGV over its ties to Jewish philanthropists, forcing a full lockdown of the gallery. We expose what really happened and why the left’s obsession with Israel and Australian Jews is spiralling out of control.

Anti-Israel activists stormed the NGV over its ties to Jewish philanthropists, forcing a full lockdown of the gallery. We expose what really happened and why the left’s obsession with Israel and Australian Jews is spiralling out of control. Woke Sydney Mayor backs bridge takeover: Clover Moore says an anti-Israel protest shutting down the Sydney Harbour Bridge would be a “powerful symbol”. Seriously? We explore why the political elite keep siding with radical activists.

Clover Moore says an anti-Israel protest shutting down the Sydney Harbour Bridge would be a “powerful symbol”. Seriously? We explore why the political elite keep siding with radical activists. 'Coward' Liberals slammed over net zero vote: Pauline Hanson didn’t hold back after her Senate motion to pressure the Coalition into dumping net zero was crushed 39–7. She blasted Liberal MPs who abstained as “gutless” and “cowards” and singled out those who backed Labor and the Greens.

Pauline Hanson didn’t hold back after her Senate motion to pressure the Coalition into dumping net zero was crushed 39–7. She blasted Liberal MPs who abstained as “gutless” and “cowards” and singled out those who backed Labor and the Greens. Trump calls out Starmer: Donald Trump gave UK Labour leader Keir Starmer an unexpected reality check, warning that unless he slashes taxes and cracks down on illegal migration, Nigel Farage will crush him at the polls. The message? Go woke, go broke ... and lose your country.

And much more!

Please donate to support our independent journalism in Australia Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News Australia doesn't receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to keep us reporting. Optional email code

Canadian Dollars U.S. Dollars Australian Dollars British Pounds Amount $25 $50 $75 $100 $250 $500 $1,000 $2,500 Other $ Donation frequency One-time Monthly DONATE

In the last 20 minutes of tonight's show, RebelNews+ members will have the opportunity to call in live and join the conversation! Click on the 'join the show' button below. Subscribe to join the show Don’t just watch — get involved in the discussion and make your voice heard! BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD