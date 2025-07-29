Abbie’s SICK Trump threat, Hanson TORCHES Libs & Israel haters PLOT mayhem

Avi and Rukshan break down the wild start to the week in Aussie politics.

Avi Yemini
  July 29, 2025

In this episode of The Opposition Podcast, Avi Yemini and Rukshan Fernando unpack the jaw-dropping meltdown from far-left influencer Abbie Chatfield, who faced backlash after posting a TikTok video that appeared to egg on American “incels” to assassinate Donald Trump. She made a gun gesture and asked, “Americans, when are you going to do it?” It’s unhinged!

Also on the show:

  • Chaos at the National Gallery of Victoria: Anti-Israel activists stormed the NGV over its ties to Jewish philanthropists, forcing a full lockdown of the gallery. We expose what really happened and why the left’s obsession with Israel and Australian Jews is spiralling out of control.
  • Woke Sydney Mayor backs bridge takeover: Clover Moore says an anti-Israel protest shutting down the Sydney Harbour Bridge would be a “powerful symbol”. Seriously? We explore why the political elite keep siding with radical activists.
  • 'Coward' Liberals slammed over net zero vote: Pauline Hanson didn’t hold back after her Senate motion to pressure the Coalition into dumping net zero was crushed 39–7. She blasted Liberal MPs who abstained as “gutless” and “cowards” and singled out those who backed Labor and the Greens.
  • Trump calls out Starmer: Donald Trump gave UK Labour leader Keir Starmer an unexpected reality check, warning that unless he slashes taxes and cracks down on illegal migration, Nigel Farage will crush him at the polls. The message? Go woke, go broke ... and lose your country.

And much more!



