Machete MADNESS, eKaren PROTECTION racket and FBI Down Under

In this episode of The Opposition Podcast, Avi Yemini and Rukshan Fernando expose how Labor and the Greens protected the eSafety Commissioner from public scrutiny, by voting down a Senate inquiry that could’ve forced her to answer for her out-of-control powers.

The Senate motion, led by Senators Ralph Babet and Malcolm Roberts, aimed to investigate the controversial Online Safety Code, which would force Australians using search engines like Google to undergo mandatory age checks. But with the vote blocked 34-27, Julie Inman Grant won’t have to explain how, or why, she’s rapidly expanding her reach into Australians’ digital lives.

So what is the government so desperate to hide?

Also on tonight’s show:

MACHETE MADNESS: The Victorian government is giving residents three months to surrender their machetes before facing jail time and hefty fines. Amnesty bins are being rolled out across the state, but is this really about public safety, or just more political theatre that won't stop knife crime at all?

FBI LANDS IN NZ: For the first time ever, the FBI has officially opened an office in New Zealand. The agency says it's to combat cybercrime and counter China. What does this mean for the Five Eyes alliance?

RUKSHAN vs CHRISCOVERIES: We go over the debate stream!

And much more!

