Selfie Yachts & Street Fires: When activism hits reality
This week’s Opposition Podcast dives into Greta Thunberg’s failed Gaza voyage and the LA riots gripping headlines — where online activism crashes headfirst into real-world chaos.
In this episode of The Opposition Podcast, Avi Yemini and Rukshan Fernando break down two of the week’s most absurd headlines — Greta Thunberg’s Gaza flop and the LA riots that turned activist slogans into smouldering wreckage.
We unpack how Greta’s much-hyped “selfie yacht” voyage to Gaza ended in humiliation after being blocked at sea — because, shockingly, terrorists don’t care for publicity stunts. Meanwhile, over in LA, riots erupt under the guise of protest as mobs loot stores, torch streets, and prove that hashtags don’t restore order.
Also on the agenda:
The bizarre decision to ban Ari Fuld, brother of a murdered terror victim, from entering Australia — while Hamas cheerleaders waltz through immigration.
Scott Morrison receiving the nation’s highest honour for his COVID response — despite one of the most heavy-handed, divisive, and freedom-wrecking leadership records in living memory.
It’s another week of clown world headlines — and we’re here to break it all down.
