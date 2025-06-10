Selfie Yachts & Street Fires: When activism hits reality

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

In this episode of The Opposition Podcast, Avi Yemini and Rukshan Fernando break down two of the week’s most absurd headlines — Greta Thunberg’s Gaza flop and the LA riots that turned activist slogans into smouldering wreckage.

We unpack how Greta’s much-hyped “selfie yacht” voyage to Gaza ended in humiliation after being blocked at sea — because, shockingly, terrorists don’t care for publicity stunts. Meanwhile, over in LA, riots erupt under the guise of protest as mobs loot stores, torch streets, and prove that hashtags don’t restore order.

Also on the agenda:

The bizarre decision to ban Ari Fuld , brother of a murdered terror victim, from entering Australia — while Hamas cheerleaders waltz through immigration.

Scott Morrison receiving the nation’s highest honour for his COVID response — despite one of the most heavy-handed, divisive, and freedom-wrecking leadership records in living memory.

It’s another week of clown world headlines — and we’re here to break it all down.

Please donate to support our independent journalism in Australia Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News Australia doesn't receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to keep us reporting. Optional email code

Canadian Dollars U.S. Dollars Australian Dollars British Pounds Amount $25 $50 $75 $100 $250 $500 $1,000 $2,500 Other $ One-time Monthly DONATE

In the last 20 minutes of tonight's show, RebelNews+ members will have the opportunity to call in live and join the conversation! Click on the 'join the show' button below. Subscribe to join the show Don’t just watch — get involved in the discussion and make your voice heard! BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD