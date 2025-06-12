Good Riddance: The Project and Q+A officially CANCELLED

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

In this episode of The Opposition Podcast, hosts Avi Yemini and Rukshan Fernando dissect the long-overdue collapse of two once-prominent Aussie TV shows — Q+A (ABC) and The Project (Network Ten). Once positioned as forums for national conversation, both programs have suffered a dramatic fall from grace as they alienated everyday Australians with elitist panels, identity politics and divisive social agendas. Now, with ratings in freefall and public trust at rock bottom, the axe has finally fallen.

What killed these legacy media darlings? Why did the mainstream keep defending them for so long? And what does their demise say about the changing media landscape in Australia?

Also in this episode:

Greta’s Gaza humiliation: Far-left activist Greta Thunberg's failed attempt to break the Israeli blockade of Gaza ends in deportation — and her first plane ride since 2015.

Far-left activist Greta Thunberg's failed attempt to break the Israeli blockade of Gaza ends in deportation — and her first plane ride since 2015. America on edge: LA riots continue with ICE raids underway and federal troops on the ground, the U.S. is bracing for more chaos ahead of June 14 demonstrations.

LA riots continue with ICE raids underway and federal troops on the ground, the U.S. is bracing for more chaos ahead of June 14 demonstrations. Middle East on high alert: As tensions with Iran escalate, the U.S. pulls embassy staff from Iraq and beyond. With nuclear talks stalled and militias mobilizing, are we on the brink of a broader regional conflict?

