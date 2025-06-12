Good Riddance: The Project and Q+A officially CANCELLED

Mainstream media crumbles and global unrest intensifies: Avi and Rukshan expose the disconnect between elite narratives and everyday reality.

Avi Yemini
  |   June 12, 2025   |   Be the first to comment

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

In this episode of The Opposition Podcast, hosts Avi Yemini and Rukshan Fernando dissect the long-overdue collapse of two once-prominent Aussie TV shows — Q+A (ABC) and The Project (Network Ten). Once positioned as forums for national conversation, both programs have suffered a dramatic fall from grace as they alienated everyday Australians with elitist panels, identity politics and divisive social agendas. Now, with ratings in freefall and public trust at rock bottom, the axe has finally fallen.

What killed these legacy media darlings? Why did the mainstream keep defending them for so long? And what does their demise say about the changing media landscape in Australia?

Also in this episode:

  • Greta’s Gaza humiliation: Far-left activist Greta Thunberg's failed attempt to break the Israeli blockade of Gaza ends in deportation — and her first plane ride since 2015.
  • America on edge: LA riots continue with ICE raids underway and federal troops on the ground, the U.S. is bracing for more chaos ahead of June 14 demonstrations.
  • Middle East on high alert: As tensions with Iran escalate, the U.S. pulls embassy staff from Iraq and beyond. With nuclear talks stalled and militias mobilizing, are we on the brink of a broader regional conflict?

Please donate to support our independent journalism in Australia

Latest News

Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News Australia doesn't receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to keep us reporting.

Amount
$
DONATE

In the last 20 minutes of tonight's show, RebelNews+ members will have the opportunity to call in live and join the conversation!

Click on the 'join the show' button below.

Subscribe to join the show

Don’t just watch — get involved in the discussion and make your voice heard!

BECOME A MEMBER

rn-plus

Rebel News +

Our most popular subscription
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features

$8

Per month CAD
Join RebelNews+ Now

Producers Club

Our top supporters
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features
  • Invites to producers club only events
  • Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com
  • Free gifts for members, like signed books

$22

Per month CAD
Join Producers Club Now

In the last 20 minutes of tonight's show, RebelNews+ members will have the opportunity to call in live and join the conversation!

Click on the 'join the show' button below.

Subscribe to join the show

Don’t just watch — get involved in the discussion and make your voice heard!

BECOME A MEMBER

rn-plus

Rebel News +

Our most popular subscription
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features

$8

Per month CAD
Join RebelNews+ Now

Producers Club

Our top supporters
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features
  • Invites to producers club only events
  • Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com
  • Free gifts for members, like signed books

$22

Per month CAD
Join Producers Club Now

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.