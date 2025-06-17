Is this WWIII… Or just Trump keeping promises? — The Opposition Podcast No. 48
Is this really the beginning of World War III — or just Donald Trump following through on his promises to stand with Israel and crush Iran’s terror regime?
In this episode of The Opposition Podcast, hosts Avi Yemini and Rukshan Fernando unpack the biggest global headlines — with zero mainstream spin and plenty of truth bombs.
As open warfare erupts between Israel and Iran, we ask the question the mainstream media won’t. With Iranian proxies firing on multiple fronts and Israel hitting back hard, Avi and Rukshan take a deep dive into today’s breaking updates and what they could mean for the Middle East — and the world.
Also on tonight’s show:
- FAFO: March to Gaza backfires – Pro-Palestinian Western activists thought Egypt would roll out the welcome mat. Instead, they found out fast that virtue signalling doesn’t get you far in the Arab world.
- Trump vs Tucker: In a wild twist, President Trump hits back after Tucker Carlson’s bizarre comments about Iran's nuclear ambitions.
- Trump SNUBS Albo: Anthony Albanese has been left high and dry after Trump leaves the G7 summit abruptly – and the timing couldn’t have been worse for the Aussie PM.
- More of the biggest stories – From the local to the global, Avi and Rukshan call out the media spin and tell you what’s really going on.
In the last 20 minutes of tonight's show, RebelNews+ members will have the opportunity to call in live and join the conversation!
Click on the 'join the show' button below.
Don’t just watch — get involved in the discussion and make your voice heard!
In the last 20 minutes of tonight's show, RebelNews+ members will have the opportunity to call in live and join the conversation!
Click on the 'join the show' button below.
Don’t just watch — get involved in the discussion and make your voice heard!