Is this WWIII… Or just Trump keeping promises? — The Opposition Podcast No. 48

In this episode of The Opposition Podcast, hosts Avi Yemini and Rukshan Fernando unpack the biggest global headlines — with zero mainstream spin and plenty of truth bombs.

As open warfare erupts between Israel and Iran, we ask the question the mainstream media won’t. With Iranian proxies firing on multiple fronts and Israel hitting back hard, Avi and Rukshan take a deep dive into today’s breaking updates and what they could mean for the Middle East — and the world.

Also on tonight’s show:

FAFO: March to Gaza backfires – Pro-Palestinian Western activists thought Egypt would roll out the welcome mat. Instead, they found out fast that virtue signalling doesn’t get you far in the Arab world.

Trump vs Tucker: In a wild twist, President Trump hits back after Tucker Carlson's bizarre comments about Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Trump SNUBS Albo: Anthony Albanese has been left high and dry after Trump leaves the G7 summit abruptly – and the timing couldn't have been worse for the Aussie PM.

More of the biggest stories – From the local to the global, Avi and Rukshan call out the media spin and tell you what's really going on.

