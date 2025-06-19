Is Australia a FAILED state? Car CRASHES through mall & Sickening GANG RAPISTS exposed

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

In this episode of The Opposition Podcast, Avi Yemini and Rukshan Fernando dive headfirst into the news of the day — and they’re asking the question only they would dare ask: Will the Victorian government ban CARS next?!

It all started when a stolen vehicle smashed its way through the front doors of Northland Shopping Centre, leaving stunned shoppers diving for cover. The chaos didn’t end there — just hours later, the centre was sent back into lockdown after a fire emergency triggered a panicked evacuation, with roller doors slammed shut and sirens wailing. Locals are convinced the place is cursed… and honestly, can you blame them?

All of this comes hot on the heels of a machete brawl in the same centre just weeks ago — an incident so disturbing the Allan government rushed through a ban on machete sales statewide. But now, as stolen cars become the new weapon of choice, will cars be next on the chopping block? Avi and Rukshan break down the government's virtue-signalling stunts — and expose how tough talk hides a soft-on-crime agenda.

Also on tonight’s show:

A shocking gang rape case allegedly involving four teenagers, including Adam Abdul-Hamid, has horrified the nation. The hosts discuss what this case reveals about Australia’s broken justice system — and what needs to change now. Trump vs the Woke Right: As the U.S. President weighs a potential strike on Iran, parts of the "woke MAGA" movement implode, accusing him of being an Israeli puppet. Avi calls BS on the conspiracy brigade and unpacks the real stakes in the Middle East.

As always, no spin, no censorship — just brutal truth and fearless commentary from two of the only voices willing to say what others won’t.

