While They Screamed ‘WW3’ — Trump Delivered Peace Through STRENGTH as Promised

In this episode of The Opposition Podcast, Avi Yemini and Rukshan Fernando break down how Donald Trump just prevented World War Three by standing with Israel and taking decisive, targeted action against Iran’s terror regime.

While the fake MAGA influencers screamed “WW3” and tried to scare Americans into abandoning their closest ally—and their own president—Trump did what leaders are meant to do: act with STRENGTH, not noise. No U.S. troops. No endless war. Just results.

The pair unpack what this moment means for Australia’s weak leadership under Albanese, how the legacy media is already scrambling to rewrite history, and why the loudest voices against Trump keep ending up on the wrong side of it.

Don’t miss this one—it’s everything the mainstream won’t say, but you need to hear.

