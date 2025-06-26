America’s largest city just got HIJACKED by a 'Communist Lunatic'

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

In this episode of The Opposition Podcast, Avi Yemini, Rukshan Fernando and special guest Drew Pavlou break down the latest political bombshell in America — and what it could mean for the future of the West.

Zohran Mamdani has declared victory in the Democratic primary for New York City mayor, a move that’s sent shockwaves through political and Jewish communities alike. The 32-year-old radical leftist — born in Uganda to Indian parents — is being hailed by progressives as a “historic” figure. But not everyone is celebrating.

Trump branded him a “communist lunatic.” Prominent Jewish groups are calling him a “raging antisemite.” And many fear that Mamdani’s extreme pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel stance will mainstream antisemitism in America’s biggest city.

As Mamdani eyes the November general election, Avi and Rukshan unpack how someone with such radical views made it this far — and what it says about the Democratic Party in 2025.

Also on tonight’s show:

eSafety Commissioner goes full Orwell: Julie Inman Grant is back — and this time, her comments at the National Press Club have raised serious questions about freedom of speech, government surveillance and the growing power of unelected bureaucrats.

Liberal Party Identity Crisis: New leader Susan Ley is dragging the Liberals even further left — embracing woke talking points and identity politics in a desperate bid to win over "modern Australia." Is this the end of the centre-right in Aussie politics?

