CFMEU corruption EXPOSED: Unpacking the scandal with Bernie Finn — The Opposition Podcast No. 36

In this episode of the Opposition Podcast, hosts Avi Yemini and Rukshan Fernando welcome former Victorian MP Bernie Finn to dive into some of the most explosive stories shaking up Australia and beyond.

Bernie Finn joins the show to unpack the shocking CFMEU union corruption story that aired on 60 Minutes. The investigation exposed disturbing allegations of criminality within Australia’s most powerful construction union, including a jaw-dropping moment where a Rebels bikie-linked CFMEU health and safety delegate was caught on camera brutally attacking his girlfriend during a lunch break on a government-funded rail project. The footage, aired on March 16, 2025, showed the delegate kicking the woman as she lay on the ground, screaming threats to “cave her head in.” Finn and Avi will dissect the fallout, the union’s history of intimidation and what this means for workers and the construction industry under Labor’s watch.

They will also discuss the left-wing radicals are clashing with Elon Musk’s growing influence in the U.S. with “Tesla terror” unfolding as protests target Musk’s electric car empire, fueled by his role in the Trump administration’s DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) initiative. With Musk pushing to slash federal spending and regulations, how are these radical reactions threatening Tesla’s brand, and what does this say about the deepening political divide?

Closer to home, the trio tackles the recent abortion protests in Sydney, where tensions flared over reproductive rights. Avi and Rukshan also discuss the biggest news topics of the week.