Grab your popcorn: WOKE WAR GOES NUCLEAR! — The Opposition Podcast No. 38

In this episode of The Opposition Podcast, hosts Avi Yemini and Rukshan Fernando are joined by political commentator Joel Jammal to break down the brewing civil war on Australia’s far-left — and it’s uglier than ever.

Social media personalities Abbie Chatfield and Clementine Ford, both known for using their platforms to spread anti-Israel rhetoric, have turned on each other in a bitter public spat that’s lighting up Instagram feeds and Substack posts across the country.

The meltdown has been triggered by the Greens’ crushing defeat in the 2025 federal election, with leader Adam Bandt not only losing his seat but the party leadership as well. With the progressive movement in disarray, the knives are out — and Chatfield and Ford are swinging wildly.

Ford unleashed a scathing takedown on her Substack, accusing Chatfield of "profiting from the performance of being politically engaged" while offering nothing more than "shallow aphorisms" and "platforming genocide supporters." The jab was reportedly sparked by Chatfield hosting Prime Minister Anthony Albanese — hardly a staunch supporter of Israel — on her podcast.

Abbie Chatfield is melting down after finally catching a taste of the same toxic bile she and her Hamas-loving girlboss-in-arms Clementine Ford love to dish out.



Someone hand her a mirror—because the very behavior she’s sobbing over is her daily hobby.



Popcorn out, folks. The… pic.twitter.com/6UjYPBzM7y — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) May 11, 2025

Chatfield, apparently stung by the attack, responded by uploading a storm of content — including 22 videos — to her Instagram stories in less than 24 hours.

As the hosts discuss, it’s a classic case of the Left eating itself, and it comes at a time when progressive politics in Australia is facing a massive credibility crisis.

Expect fireworks in this episode as Avi, Rukshan, and Joel unpack the deeper ideological fracture lines emerging on the far-left, and what the implosion of personalities like Chatfield and Ford says about the state of modern activism.

Grab the popcorn. This one’s messy.