Victorian Socialists turn NATIONAL Socialists as media HAMMERS conservative professor

In this episode of The Opposition Podcast, hosts Avi Yemini and Rukshan Fernando are joined by law professor and anti-abortion advocate Joanna Howe to dissect the increasingly blatant double standards in Australia’s political media landscape. Howe, a lecturer at the University of Adelaide, has recently been targeted by the mainstream media for her conservative views — especially her pro-life stance — while far-left activists are either ignored or framed in a positive light.

A recent example is the Victorian Socialists, who this week announced they are going national, expanding into other states and territories with plans to rebrand as “the Socialists.” The move, which will go to a vote at their upcoming party conference, could see them apply to the Australian Electoral Commission to change their official name to “Socialist Party,” though “National Socialists” might be more appropriate name!

The group highlight how there’s been limited scrutiny of figures like Jordan van den Lamb — better known online as purplepingers — who previously ran as a lead senate candidate.

The panel also turns its attention to the internal chaos within the Greens following Adam Bandt’s stunning loss of his own seat. They also react to the Liberal Party’s announcement that Sussan Ley has been appointed as the new leader, debating whether the move signals a genuine shift in direction or more of the same from a party struggling to stay relevant.