The UNCOMFORTABLE TRUTH about Melbourne’s gang crisis

In this episode of The Opposition Podcast, hosts Avi Yemini and Rukshan Fernando are joined by Jerkuei “Jerry” Anyuon for a powerful discussion on youth gang violence, immigration failures and the Victorian government's controversial machete ban.

Jerry, who rose to public attention during Melbourne’s anti-lockdown protests, offers a candid and unfiltered perspective on the disturbing rise of gang-related violence among African youth and other ethnic communities. The conversation comes in the wake of a machete-fuelled brawl at Northland Shopping Centre that sent terrified families running and prompted the Allan government to announce an immediate ban on machete sales.

While Premier Jacinta Allan claimed the ban would “choke the supply of dangerous weapons,” critics argue the ban is little more than a political distraction. Jerry joins the show to discuss deeper contributing factors to youth gang crime — highlighting concerns around integration, lack of opportunity and cultural disconnection that some say are driving forces behind youth violence in immigrant communities.

The episode doesn’t shy away from uncomfortable truths. This episode goes beyond the headlines, offering raw insight into a growing problem the establishment refuses to confront. They also discuss other big stories of the week.

