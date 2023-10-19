Challenging the truth about the war in Israel — The Opposition Podcast No. 17

E-transfer (Canada):

Tonight on The Opposition podcast, episode 17 hosted by Rebel News Australia's Avi Yemini and independent journalist Rukshan Fernando.

In a special broadcast, Avi joins the podcast live from Israel where he is reporting from the front lines of the conflict between Israeli forces and Hamas terrorists after the shocking events of the last week.

The pair discuss the motives behind the latest acts of aggression from Islamic forces, the military response from Israel's leadership and how local communities have reacted to the constant threat of violence.

Avi describes what life looks like for locals as they find themselves caught up in a historic battle which is showing no signs of stopping with tensions sky high in the Middle East.

Rukshan confronts Avi with some of the common criticisms levelled against himself and Israel as a cross-section of Australians choose to stand with Palestine despite the nation's overall support for its ally Israel.