Aussies TURN THEIR BACKS on Nazis: Unpacking the March for Australia FALLOUT

In this episode of The Opposition Podcast, Avi Yemini and Rukshan Fernando break down the fallout from the March for Australia rally in Melbourne — an event that drew massive crowds and even bigger online attention. Rebel News’ live coverage smashed records, with almost half a million people watching live and many more tuning in afterwards to catch replays and clips of the event.

They will go over all of the big reactions to the weekend's events including the back-tracking by certain influencers and commentators who have suddenly realised just how bad their takes have been in an attempt to win over white nationalist appeal.

The viral clips from the day showed the truth about who really turned up. Despite the media smears, the overwhelming majority of Australians at the rally weren’t “Nazis” or “racists.” Many came from diverse ethnic backgrounds — some first or second-generation migrants themselves. They came to fly the flag, celebrate the country and voice their concerns about the impact of mass immigration on housing, jobs and the cost of living under Anthony Albanese’s government.

Avi and Rukhshan will highlight some of the most powerful moments, including spontaneous renditions of the national anthem, strangers of all backgrounds singing together and the sense of unity that brought people into the streets. They’ll also address the darker side of the day, when neo-Nazis violently attacked Avi’s security team. Yet, when their leader Thomas Sewell tried to hijack the rally with a speech, most attendees booed, turned their backs, and walked away.

Tonight, the guys expose how the media and political class tried to smear ordinary Australians by painting everyone with the same brush. Rebel’s raw, unfiltered coverage told the real story — and tonight, Avi and Rukhshan unpack it all.

