The real reason behind Tenacious D's cancelled tour revealed

Just one week before their scheduled performances in New Zealand, Tenacious D's frontman and renowned Hollywood actor Jack Black announced that the band's future shows and creative plans are on hold.

The abrupt decision followed a performance in Sydney, Australia, where Black, 54, and his bandmate Kyle Gass, 64, took to the stage. During the show, Gass made a contentious comment about Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump.

All Tenacious D shows have been cancelled in Australia.



Good. 😡 pic.twitter.com/zormEdfW8F — Senator Babet (@senatorbabet) July 17, 2024

The comment was poorly received by fans, especially in light of Trump narrowly surviving an assassination attempt on July 13. A source has now revealed there is more to Black's decision to end the tour.

A source close to Black told The Daily Mail that while Black remains "best friends" with Gass, he "wasn’t expecting" the comment and felt compelled to take a stand to protect his career.

I used to love @tenaciousd and thought Jack Black was funny. None of them or their music/movies will ever be played in our home again. Ever. Sickening. Not funny and done in a foreign country is even worse. If you think it’s OK, unfollow and block me. pic.twitter.com/2KG2uzUKEY — Chris Loesch 𝕏 (@ChrisLoesch) July 15, 2024

"Jack isn’t looking to be cancelled and by ending the tour and stepping away from Kyle’s joke, he hopes people will quickly forget it," the source reportedly said. "There are so many huge movies Jack is attached to right now and derailing that would be career suicide. We will see Tenacious D again, but it could be years from now."

Black has three films in post-production, including Minecraft, partially filmed in New Zealand and starring Jason Momoa and Danielle Brooks, set for release in April next year.

How stupid are these two? The Tenacious D tour is cancelled. The backlash they got serves them right, typical Democrat arseholes! pic.twitter.com/QY5FOWbIdT — katy 🌸 (@KatyKray73) July 17, 2024

The insider added that Gass "genuinely feels bad" about his comments and their impact on his friendship with Black. "He thought it was a throwaway line, but it has taken on a life of its own. He hopes people will forgive him and it won’t affect his friendship with Jack."

While Trump escaped with minor injuries, audience member Corey Comperatore tragically died protecting his family, and two other men were hospitalised in critical condition.

Following the show, Black issued a statement to fans:

"I do not condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form. After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding."