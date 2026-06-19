The silent flood: Canada's hidden immigration crisis

The International Mobility Program (IMP) is the Liberals' favourite backdoor for mass, unmitigated migration. It’s a largely underreported program that is wreaking absolute havoc on Canadian housing, health care, wages, and the future for young Canadians.

🚨WOW The Canadian government is flat out lying!!



Listen as they tell you only 1% of the workforce is foreign labour



The ACTUAL number when you include student permits and IMP is closer to TEN PERCENT. (Proof in comments) pic.twitter.com/ljghX6tymY — Tablesalt 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@Tablesalt13) September 19, 2025

It comes in stark contrast to the Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP) that dominates in headlines, which requires a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) for entry.

Employers have to prove they can't find Canadians first, through the assessment process. It’s well documented that this is not a foolproof process and that program is riddled with fraud, exploitation and abuse, but the IMP? It doesn’t even need a LMIA!

Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner pushes Immigration Minister Lena Diab to justify why Canada is still allowing so many temporary workers despite a youth unemployment crisis in the country. pic.twitter.com/W9HH6sxzOx — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 5, 2026

Instead, the IMP is mostly wide open to anyone under international agreements, intra-company transfers, post-grad work permits, spousal open permits, and dozens of exemptions.

Non-permanent residents with employment income are broken down into a few different categories under the umbrella of foreign workers with work permits, including the TFWP, the IMB for work purposes, IMB for study purposes, IMB for other purposes, study permit holders without a work permit and “other” temporary residents without a work permit.

In the 2025 Report to Parliament on Immigration, Minister Lena Diab approved the message that this is “based on the broader economic, cultural, or other competitive advantages for Canada and reciprocal benefits enjoyed by Canadians and permanent residents.”

Yet the surge has been entirely unprecedented.

The report notes that “in 2024, there were 191,630 individuals with new work permits under the TFWP” verses a staggering “717,405 individuals with new work permits under the IMP.” That’s more than half a million more people than the TFWP; almost four-times as many!

The largest source country for this is influx is India, followed by Ukraine.

Year after year, the IMP dwarfs the TFWP, with the disparity growing a staggering amount since at least 2010; numbers that exploded under the Liberal government in 2015.

This isn't the controlled, sustainable immigration that Canada historically knew – it’s floodgates wide open.

Open work permits (i.e. no LMIA) mean these workers can go anywhere, to any job, because there’s nothing tying them to a specific employer or proven labour shortage. The results of this flood is predictable chaos.

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem called for policy changes in October 2025 to address a lowering standard of living, explaining that productivity growth has been weak, and without structural improvements (which monetary policy cannot directly fix), incomes will end up lower than they otherwise could have been.

Canada's temporary resident population ballooned to millions, driving the housing crisis into overdrive, making rent skyrocket, leaving young families priced out and youth not getting entry level jobs.

Premier Doug Ford says PM Trudeau's mass immigration policy has caused Ontario's housing crisis.



Ford says the feds never told him immigration would be so high. "That's the reason," Ford says he needs to develop the Greenbelt. pic.twitter.com/PjHd3dfiJG — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 31, 2023

Hospitals are overwhelmed, schools are strained, and federal policy implications from this are being continually downloaded onto provinces and municipalities without adequate resources to absorb the culture shock.

Youth unemployment climbs as employers flood the market with cheaper temporary labour.

Public polling shows most Canadians now see temporary foreign worker programs – and by extension this unchecked IMP surge – as hammering housing affordability and job prospects for Canadian kids.

Yet the Liberals kept the taps on full blast for years, prioritizing 'broader economic benefits' over Canadian workers and communities.

This is the same government that lectured us about 'building back better' while importing the scale of a small city every few months without building the infrastructure to match.

It's reckless, unsustainable, and it’s hitting everyday Canadians the hardest, especially in our biggest cities and provinces like Ontario that are disproportionately expected to absorb this influx.

While the TFWP gets most of the blame and the press, the IMP is the silent predator. It’s bigger, faster, and far less accountable.

The Liberals opened these floodgates, and now we're all paying the price with a generation of young Canadians shut out of the housing and job markets their parents took for granted.

Elbows up, Canada.