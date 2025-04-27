WATCH: The TRUTH about this Greens candidate should ALARM all Aussies

Meet the Greens candidate for Fowler, Avery Howard — a self-proclaimed transgender activist for Palestine. Yep, you read that right.

Now, I’ve got to tread carefully here, because last time a conservative group, Advance Australia, dared to share a meme comparing the Greens you think you're voting for versus the ones you actually get, a left-wing media outlet whipped up a hit piece.

They even tried blaming the group and an MP for random online comments allegedly accusing Howard of suffering from mental illness. I didn’t bother digging into the nonsense because, frankly, if you’ve ever seen what’s said about me online, you’d know the internet isn’t exactly known for its niceties.

What stood out, though, was how the media ignored the fact it was actually Howard who had publicly shared an emotional breakdown online and later disclosed a stay in a mental hospital. Now, let’s be clear: past mental health struggles shouldn’t disqualify anyone from running for parliament — but it's absolutely fair to ask if someone is up for the demands of the job.

But mental health isn’t even the biggest issue here. More concerning is that Howard seems to show outright disdain for our great nation. Howard refers to Australia as “so-called Australia” and labels our national day a “disgrace”. It makes you wonder — why would someone who rejects the very legitimacy of Australia want to serve in its parliament?

Howard's logic is all over the place. When claiming that fighting for sex-based rights is a "transphobic dog whistle", you realise you can’t make this stuff up. It gets worse. Our researchers, as part of our Expose The Rot campaign, found Howard in a climate change debate online — and when he ran out of arguments, he pivoted to bashing Israel instead. Classic woke left playbook: when in doubt, blame the Jews.

But the disdain doesn’t stop there. Howard also declared "all cops are bastards" — a worrisome position, especially during a national crime epidemic. Even I’m quick to call out rogue cops, but demonising all police? That’s the last thing Australia needs in leadership.

Howard also backs bringing back the reckless COVID payments that helped drive our economy into the ground. Defund the police, bankrupt the nation — brilliant policy, right?

If you're reading this, you're probably not voting Greens, but if you or someone you know is backing Labor, understand this: Labor will likely need the Greens to form government. And this is the calibre of people they’re happy to have sitting in parliament.