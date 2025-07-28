The war on Christian worship is being led by Canada's Liberal elites

It’s official. In Canada, drag shows for kids are “inclusivity,” pornographic material in schools is “education,” and overt anti-Christian bigotry? Well, that earns you a Senate appointment.

This week, we got a crystal-clear look at who’s really driving the assault on freedom of religion, freedom of expression, and public worship in this country — and surprise, surprise: it’s not fringe activists. It’s Trudeau-appointed senators and elected Liberal MPs.

Let me introduce you to Dr. Kristopher Wells, Justin Trudeau’s newest pick to represent Alberta in the Senate. A so-called diversity and inclusion expert who’s made a career out of smearing Christians as dangerous bigots.

This is the same man who posted a cartoon comparing Christians to Nazis — literally showing religious figures forcing a rainbow-clad individual to his knees at gunpoint, with the Christian cross taking the place of a swastika.

An act that would get you disqualified from any sane political party gets you rewarded with a lifetime seat in Trudeau’s Liberal Circus of the Absurd.

But it gets worse.

Last week, Dr. Wells tweeted this:

This ‘concert’ should not be allowed to be held at any public owned facility, let alone the Alberta Legislature. Pull the permit like other cities have done. There should be no space for hate on any public property.

Who was he talking about? Sean Feucht. An American Christian worship leader on tour in Canada.

Not a political operative, not a hate preacher. A man whose crime is singing worship music in public — like he’s done peacefully in cities across North America, including in Canada in past years without incident. He's has had 6 venues cancel on him, and Antifa mobs throw smoke bombs into worship services.

Now, with Mark Carney warming the prime minister’s chair, worship music is “hate.” Got that?

Let’s contrast this with what Dr. Wells does promote:

Drag shows like The Pansy Cabaret, where adult men in sequins and women’s underwear perform in public venues.

LGBTQ+ erotica in schools and libraries, including material that parents across the country have flagged as sexually explicit.

He tweeted: “Learning about 2SLGBTQ+ issues in libraries or classrooms is not pornographic. That’s an old homophobic trope... These are Canadian values.”

So let’s sum that up:

✅ Drag queens in schools = Canadian values.

✅ Graphic sexual content for kids = Canadian values.

🛑 Christian worship in a public park = “Hate” that must be banned.

This isn’t about tolerance. It’s about state-sanctioned discrimination against Christians — and it’s not just coming from Trudeau’s unelected Senate picks.

Here’s what Carney's elected Liberal MPs are saying:

Liberal MP Shannon Miedema:

I have the utmost respect for the value of free speech, (but) I do not believe this event aligns with Parks Canada’s core values of respect for people, equity, diversity and inclusion, or integrity.

MP Sean Casey from PEI chimed in with this Orwellian gem:

While I fully respect the right to freedom of expression, I do not believe this event reflects the values of inclusivity and respect that define the City of Charlottetown or the Government of Canada.

Let me translate that for you: “We totally respect free speech — as long as you say what we like.” That’s not liberal democracy. That’s soft totalitarianism.

These same MPs had no issue with venues for pro-Hamas Irish rappers, Kneecap, or sexually explicit drag shows, or public nudity at Pride parades. But Sean Feucht singing “Amazing Grace” with a guitar? That’s suddenly too radical for taxpayer-owned land.

We are living in a Canada where the government doesn’t just tolerate anti-Christian bias — it promotes it, funds it, and now, soft legislates it.

If you care about freedom of religion, if you care about your Charter rights, and if you think public parks should remain public spaces for everyone, it’s time to stand up.

The government doesn't get to decide who gets to worship in public. Not in a free country. Not in Canada.