‘THE WEST MUST WAKE UP’: Tommy Robinson stands at Israel’s frontline

At Sderot, overlooking Gaza, Tommy Robinson confronts the reality of October 7 and calls out the West’s failure to face radical Islam.

Avi Yemini
  |   October 17, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Barely a kilometre from the Gaza border at the Sderot lookout, the proximity of danger was impossible to ignore. I’ve been here before, but this time it hit differently.

The date marked Israel’s first official memorial day for October 7 ... the day Hamas terrorists unleashed unimaginable horror.

Tommy was invited to Israel by Amichai Chikli, the Minister for Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism, who personally greeted us at the site. “Today is the Memorial Day of October the 7th,” Chikli told us, adding that we’d meet the commanders who fought here that morning.

From the hilltop, we could see Gaza’s Beit Hanoun, once a Hamas stronghold, in plain sight. An IDF officer pointed to the distance: “You see the big flag? That’s Kibbutz Netiv HaAsara. Just five minutes’ walk and you’re already in Gaza.” The soldier described how 5,000 terrorists crossed that invisible divide, attacking innocent civilians in their homes, at bus stops and on the beaches.

Tommy listened intently, visibly shaken. Inside the ruins of the local police station, where 29 Hamas fighters stormed through with RPGs and bombs, an IDF veteran showed us where mothers and children were killed in their cars.

But what shocked Tommy most wasn’t just the horror of that day ... it was the response from the West. “The reaction from Western governments and universities was the real wake-up call,” he told me. “The next day they were celebrating in our capitals. That’s the shock.”

Minister Chikli agreed, warning that Britain’s leaders are ‘afraid to fight the monster.’ He compared their weakness to the appeasement of the 1930s.

Support our coverage of Tommy's Israel visit!

Latest News

In the wake of the horrific shooting at a synagogue in Manchester, Tommy Robinson — the leading voice in the UK against Islamic fundamentalism — was officially invited to Israel by its Minister for Diaspora Affairs.

Your donation helps Rebel News cover Tommy’s historic visit — a story the mainstream media won’t touch. It’s a moment that celebrates courage, truth, and standing up against antisemitism.

Flights, equipment, and logistics cost tens of thousands of dollars — but your support makes this reporting possible. With your help, Avi Yemini (and his cameraman, producer Benji) can continue showing the world what’s really happening on the ground.

Your contribution funds independent journalism — not government propaganda. We have never taken a cent from any government. Every report, every video, every trip is powered by viewers like you.

Chip in now to help fund Avi and Benji’s coverage of Tommy’s “friend of the state” visit — and make this moment in history possible.

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

Avi Yemini

Chief Australian Correspondent

Avi Yemini is the Australia Bureau Chief for Rebel News. He's a former Israeli Defence Force marksman turned citizen journalist. Avi's most known for getting amongst the action and asking the tough questions in a way that brings a smile to your face.

https://followavi.com/

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.