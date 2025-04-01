Making your vote COUNT with Topher Field

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

In the latest episode of The Yemini Report, Avi catches up with Topher Field to unpack the upcoming federal election. The discussion spanned electoral mechanics, institutional bias and predictions for a race that could reshape Australia’s political landscape.

Field, known for his viral “marbles in tubs” video explaining preferential voting, critiqued Australia’s education system for failing to teach citizens how their votes translate into power. He defended preferential voting as a tool to avoid vote-splitting, urging voters to rank freedom-aligned minor parties first before directing preferences to major candidates. His advocacy once landed him in hot water with the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC), which forced him to re-edit his voting tutorial during his 2022 Senate campaign over authorization rules — a move he labelled bureaucratic overreach.

The episode underscored a broader plea: for voters to master preferential voting, scrutinise institutional biases and consider minor parties as disruptors.