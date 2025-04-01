Making your vote COUNT with Topher Field

Avi Yemini and Topher Field dissect preferential voting and make predictions ahead of Australia's upcoming federal election.

Avi Yemini
  |   April 01, 2025   |   Be the first to comment

Latest News
PREMIUM CONTENT
Click to subscribe

BECOME A MEMBER

rn-plus

Rebel News +

Our most popular subscription
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features

$8

Per month CAD
Join RebelNews+ Now

Producers Club

Our top supporters
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features
  • Invites to producers club only events
  • Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com
  • Free gifts for members, like signed books

$22

Per month CAD
Join Producers Club Now

In the latest episode of The Yemini Report, Avi catches up with Topher Field to unpack the upcoming federal election. The discussion spanned electoral mechanics, institutional bias and predictions for a race that could reshape Australia’s political landscape.

Field, known for his viral “marbles in tubs” video explaining preferential voting, critiqued Australia’s education system for failing to teach citizens how their votes translate into power. He defended preferential voting as a tool to avoid vote-splitting, urging voters to rank freedom-aligned minor parties first before directing preferences to major candidates. His advocacy once landed him in hot water with the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC), which forced him to re-edit his voting tutorial during his 2022 Senate campaign over authorization rules — a move he labelled bureaucratic overreach.

The episode underscored a broader plea: for voters to master preferential voting, scrutinise institutional biases and consider minor parties as disruptors.

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.