Making your vote COUNT with Topher Field
Avi Yemini and Topher Field dissect preferential voting and make predictions ahead of Australia's upcoming federal election.
In the latest episode of The Yemini Report, Avi catches up with Topher Field to unpack the upcoming federal election. The discussion spanned electoral mechanics, institutional bias and predictions for a race that could reshape Australia’s political landscape.
Field, known for his viral “marbles in tubs” video explaining preferential voting, critiqued Australia’s education system for failing to teach citizens how their votes translate into power. He defended preferential voting as a tool to avoid vote-splitting, urging voters to rank freedom-aligned minor parties first before directing preferences to major candidates. His advocacy once landed him in hot water with the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC), which forced him to re-edit his voting tutorial during his 2022 Senate campaign over authorization rules — a move he labelled bureaucratic overreach.
The episode underscored a broader plea: for voters to master preferential voting, scrutinise institutional biases and consider minor parties as disruptors.