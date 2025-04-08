Warren Pickering on why Victoria needs REAL leadership

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

In the latest episode of The Yemini Report, Avi is joined by Warren Pickering, State President and lead Senate candidate for Pauline Hanson’s One Nation in Victoria.

A former Army combat engineer and political adviser, Warren shares his no-nonsense approach to politics, shaped by discipline and frontline experience. He's a vocal critic of government overreach, pushing back against mandates and championing lower living costs, fewer bureaucratic hurdles, and stronger local industries.

Warren recounts how he nearly everything since the start of the COVID-19 under Dan Andrews' brutal pandemic enforcement. He was jailed after refusing to wear a mask in his own car. He was hounded by media and authorities for speaking at a peaceful anti-lockdown rally. And he was ridiculed for standing his ground on mainstream TV. But after losing his freedom, his job, and even his father — who died in Queensland while Warren was banned from leaving Victoria — he still isn’t backing down.

In fact, he says the fight for freedom matters more than ever.

Warren and Avi discuss Victoria’s political mess — and what One Nation plans to do about it — and other hot news topics of the week.