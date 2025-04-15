Sean Plunket: The trans SCANDAL rocking NZ Parliament

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

In the latest episode of The Yemini Report, Avi is joined by New Zealand broadcaster Sean Plunket to discuss the political scandal shaking the nation’s Green Party. The conversation centres on Benjamin Doyle, a 'non-binary Maori transsexual' MP who assumed office in October 2024 following the resignation of a Green Party colleague accused of exploiting migrant workers. Doyle’s appointment has ignited fierce debate due to his past social media activity, including posts allegedly linked to symbols flagged by the FBI as associated with paedophile networks. These revelations, called out by Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters on Plunket’s show, have triggered a media firestorm.

The episode explores how New Zealand’s mainstream media hesitated to cover the story, framing it as a far-right conspiracy when pressed. The Greens, alongside supportive outlets, have defended Doyle, dismissing allegations as prejudice against his identity. Plunket notes public outrage among New Zealanders, frustrated by the lack of mechanisms to remove Doyle, who has not been charged with any crime. The discussion highlights broader concerns about the Green Party’s shift from environmental advocacy to identity politics, with Doyle’s case symbolising a deeper ideological divide.

They also touch on New Zealand’s political landscape, drawing parallels to Australia’s upcoming election including the risks posed by a potential Labor-Greens coalition with the New Zealand Greens’ trajectory as a cautionary tale. Additionally, they discuss the influence of woke ideology in media, spotlighting a billionaire’s bid to challenge the left-leaning bias of NZME, New Zealand’s largest media company.

