The man who got THIS close to PM Albanese reveals shocking security fail!

In the latest episode of The Yemini Report, Avi is joined by Daniel Jones — Rebel News’ security guard and the man behind last week’s viral confrontation with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Jones, acting as a private citizen, called out Albanese in a Melbourne hotel lobby, asking questions on housing affordability and immigration. “When are you going to put Australians first?” he asked — a question the PM dodged, as usual. But the real story wasn’t the confrontation — it was how easily it happened.

Shockingly, Jones wasn’t stopped or questioned before approaching the PM. He simply walked into the hotel, ordered coffee, and only realised Albanese was present after hearing a disturbance. No security checks, no perimeter control — just a stunning lack of protection for Australia’s leader.

Even more alarming? After the initial impromptu exchange, security failed to clear the area. Jones waited 15 minutes before confronting Albanese a second time — this time near an elevator, where the PM was left completely exposed while his bodyguards focused on Jones. In today’s volatile climate, that’s not just careless — it’s dangerous.

Instead of addressing these obvious security failures, the media smeared Jones, twisting old photos and comments to paint him as an "alt-right" extremist. But the real scandal is Albanese’s vulnerability — and the fact that ordinary Australians can’t get straight answers from their own PM without his team panicking.

This election in Australia, the real extremists aren’t who the media want you to believe — So what are they hiding?