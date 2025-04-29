Trevor Loudon: Albanese's communist ties EXPOSED

New Zealand author and speaker joins Avi ahead of the election to expose Anthony Albanese’s Marxist ties and warn of Australia’s socialist shift.

Avi Yemini
  |   April 29, 2025   |   Be the first to comment

In the latest episode of The Yemini Report, Avi is joined by author Trever Loudon to cut through the spin and understand why Anthony Albanese isn’t just another Labor leader. According to Trevor Loudon’s book, Comrade Prime Minister: Anthony Albanese’s 40-Year Alliance with Australian Communism, our PM has deep-rooted Marxist ties that threaten to reshape Australia into a socialist state. And if he wins a second term? Buckle up, because it’ll be full-speed ahead.

Loudon, an expert on global communist movements, spent three years digging into Albanese’s past. What he found is chilling. From Albanese’s radical uni days to his current cabinet — packed with Search Foundation members — this isn’t just ideological drift. It’s a calculated takeover. The Search Foundation, a successor to the old Communist Party of Australia, has infiltrated Labor’s left faction, the Greens and key unions. Their goal? Permanent power.

"He's got their people around him at the highest levels, he's implementing their policies," Loudon told me. "If he gets another term, he's going to go very, very hardcore Marxist."

Worse, Loudon ties Albanese’s pro-China stance directly to this agenda. While Scott Morrison resisted Beijing, Albanese has rolled out the red carpet — literally. He’s sidelined ASIO, embraced Confucius Institutes and let China bully us with military drills off our coast.

And let’s not forget Dan Andrews — Victoria’s lockdown king. Loudon links his harsh COVID rules to Chinese communist influence, calling it economic sabotage. So what’s the takeaway? This election isn’t just about taxes or healthcare. It’s about stopping a Marxist transformation. Loudon’s message is clear: vote tactically to boot Albanese out. Because if we don’t, Australia as we know it won’t survive another term.

