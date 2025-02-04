Bryce Mitchell crossed the line – UFC’s Natan Levy fires back

On tonight’s episode, Avi catches up with UFC fighter Natan Levy to break down the fallout from Bryce Mitchell’s shocking comments, including his praise of Adolf Hitler and denial of the Holocaust. Levy reacts to the controversy, discusses Dana White’s response, and explores the broader issue of antisemitism in combat sports. With tensions running high, Levy doesn’t hold back on why this kind of rhetoric cannot be ignored and what needs to happen next.

