Bryce Mitchell crossed the line – UFC’s Natan Levy fires back

UFC fighter Natan Levy addresses Bryce Mitchell’s shocking comments, Dana White’s response and the fight against antisemitism in MMA.

Avi Yemini
  |   February 04, 2025   |   Be the first to comment

On tonight’s episode, Avi catches up with UFC fighter Natan Levy to break down the fallout from Bryce Mitchell’s shocking comments, including his praise of Adolf Hitler and denial of the Holocaust. Levy reacts to the controversy, discusses Dana White’s response, and explores the broader issue of antisemitism in combat sports. With tensions running high, Levy doesn’t hold back on why this kind of rhetoric cannot be ignored and what needs to happen next.

