Helping parents fight back against gender ideology in schools

The fight to protect children from radical gender ideology is gaining momentum, and parents are leading the charge. I caught up with Catherine (Kat) Karena, Executive Director of Active Watchful Waiting, to discuss the alarming failures in child safety across schools and the corporate takeover of religious institutions.

Karena’s organisation works to stop the pipeline of kids being pushed towards gender clinics and to remove political and ideological indoctrination from classrooms. She sees firsthand how these programs are shaping a generation and silencing concerned parents.

She shared the story of Narelle, a mother whose child found books in a Catholic school library that contained inappropriate material, and raised concerns with the teacher. When Narelle asked to see the books, the principal refused. She soon discovered that parents are routinely denied access to school library content across the country. When a trained film classifier reviewed the material and was shocked that some of the books would be rated X if they were assessed by the same standards as films.

But the issue runs deeper. Schools are now actively restricting parental oversight. In Narelle's case, the school issued a code of conduct that prohibits parents from discussing school matters with other parents or on social media. “Dark deeds get done in secrecy,” Karena said. “Put sunlight on it, and it’s going to go away.”

Worse still, religious schools no longer operate under the control of the church. “Catholic schools are now run by corporations,” Karena revealed, exposing a shift that has allowed ideological agendas to override traditional values. The Catholic Church itself is now fighting to reclaim its schools, but in the meantime, parents are being silenced and children are being exposed to radical gender ideology without their consent.

Karena has tracked a disturbing trend: parents are being pushed out of the decision-making process, school curriculums are embedding gender and sex education in subjects as unexpected as mathematics, and children are being socially transitioned without parental knowledge. Schools, under pressure from external forces, are treating children as sexual beings from birth and pushing radical concepts from as young as four years old.

The good news? Parents are fighting back. Karena and her team are equipping them with tools to push for transparency, challenge inappropriate material, and demand their rights. “Just one parent speaking up makes a difference,” Karena said. “We need more to do the same.”

This fight isn’t just about one school or one faith — it’s a national issue affecting all schools, public and private. Parents are realising the extent of the indoctrination and are no longer willing to stay silent. The only way to stop this agenda is to shine a light on it and demand change.

For those who want to take action, Karena urges parents to visit indefenseofchildren.org for resources and support.