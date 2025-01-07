The Yemini Report - Episode 6

The Yemini Report is a new fully interactive show on RebelNews+ exclusively available to subscribers where you can not only listen to Avi, but you can join the show too.

The Yemini Report on RebelNews+ is more than just a show — it’s an interactive news experience. With a simple click, you can be part of the action and join Avi and his guests in real time, exclusively for RebelNews+ subscribers.

Click on the 'join the show' button below.

Don’t just watch — get involved in the discussion and make your voice heard!