Bibi's former advisor unpacks Iran's secrets

It was fascinating to speak with David Keyes, a man whose resume speaks volumes, from human rights advocacy to serving as Benjamin Netanyahu's spokesman. Keyes describes his tenure from 2016 to 2018 as the "adventure of a lifetime."

He brought a fresh, private-sector perspective to government, advocating for direct communication with the public rather than relying solely on traditional journalists. His time in the Prime Minister's office provided him with unparalleled access, including working on the exposure of Iran's secret atomic archive and meeting global leaders.

Keyes paints a picture of non-stop pressure, 24/7 crises, and a constant battle for the truth. He stressed that free and Western nations face well-funded organisations with "no qualms whatsoever about undermining every single value, every single story, every single truth." This experience solidified his understanding of the critical "narrative war" we're currently engaged in.

On the current situation with Iran, Keyes firmly believes the regime "will fall" and that the "barrier of fear has begun to start crumbling." He asserts that the regime has been unmasked as "cruel and incompetent and fanatic," wasting immense resources on a nuclear program instead of their people's welfare.

While a ceasefire might offer a temporary lifeline to theocrats, Keyes stresses the importance of sustained, maximum pressure and unwavering support for the Iranian people's quest for freedom. He highlights the critical success of recent Israeli and U.S. actions in destroying Iranian nuclear sites, an act he believes "saved millions of lives."