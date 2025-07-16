Exposing the TRUTH about anti-Israel propaganda

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

It's a wild west out there on social media, especially when it comes to the truth about Israel.

SaharTV is a digital content creator who's been doing some incredible work cutting through the noise. He's not some polished media personality, but his journey into this digital battlefield began on October 7th, a day that shocked him awake to the sheer volume of BS online.

His approach is simple yet powerful: engage in live debates on platforms like TikTok and chat roulette platform OmeTV. He realised people crave easily digestible content that cuts to the chase. His calm demeanour, even when confronted with aggressive or nonsensical arguments, allows him to peel back layers of deception.

We’ve all seen the hyperventilation from various extremist groups online, regurgitating buzzwords like "apartheid" and "genocide." As the old saying goes, repeat a lie enough times, and people start believing it.

One of his most shocking encounters, which wasn’t even filmed, involved a man from Nablus, West Bank, who was genuinely brainwashed into believing he’d be killed if he set foot in Israel. Yet, that same man admitted he and his friends would likely try to kill SaharTV if he, as a Jew, visited Nablus.

He also shed light on Hamza Saadah, a Palestinian content creator who intentionally targets children in his videos. Why kids? Because he manipulates their genuine reactions to portray Israelis as hateful, twisting innocent interactions into propaganda. It's a disgusting tactic that exploits youth for a political agenda. The sheer hypocrisy of Hamza, an American-born individual, claiming a Palestinian identity while denying Israelis their birthright, is a glaring example of the racist arguments being peddled.

It’s an uphill battle, but voices like SaharTV’s are crucial. They force a mental position, challenging the emotional rhetoric with uncomfortable truths.