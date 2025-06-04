Behind the lens with Rebel cameraman Benji

You always see me on camera, but what about the person behind the camera capturing all of the action? I'm talking about Benji Chung, my cameraman and editor, who's been with me for an incredible seven years, even before I joined Rebel News. Benji’s story isn’t just about mastering the camera; it's about passion and conviction.

Benji told me he started as a fan, drawn to my content on immigration and youth crime. He admired my willingness to address these issues when others were "woke" and "scared to touch on these issues because they're afraid of being called racist or all that type of stuff."

Our journey took a pivotal turn in 2019 during the pro-democracy protests for Hong Kong. Benji, a proud Aussie of Hong Kong Chinese heritage, helped me to cover the story of "communist China trying to erode the freedoms of Hong Kong."

Originally a musician whose career was derailed by COVID lockdowns and vaccine mandates, Benji transitioned his camera hobby into a full-time passion. He's relentlessly invested in new equipment, from street-ready rigs to sophisticated interview setups. He's been at the forefront of innovation, pioneering the use of 360 cameras in journalism, a technique now widely copied by mainstream media.

When I asked about his favourite experiences, Benji quickly pointed to the intense, action-packed moments, especially during the COVID lockdowns, and his recent trip to Israel after October 7.