Unmasking RADICAL ISLAM with Joseph Cohen

Moving to Israel from the UK, Joseph Cohen, founder of the Israel Advocacy Movement, describes himself as a "Jewish refugee from the West." He candidly explains that the UK is no longer safe for Jews, particularly those with a public profile. Cohen recounts receiving daily death threats, facing physical altercations and being doxxed, emphasising the untenable situation for himself and his family. He believes many Jews will unfortunately follow suit, fleeing Western countries.

Cohen's evolution from an interfaith advocate to a staunch critic of radical Islam is striking. He recounts his early days in London’s Speakers’ Corner, engaging in what he hoped would be peaceful interfaith dialogue. However, the introduction of cameras turned the atmosphere hostile. This shift revealed the inherent dangers of certain extremist elements within the Muslim community.

He highlights the importance of distinguishing between radical Islam and the broader Muslim community, advocating for making peace with those who desire coexistence. He draws a parallel with Christian-Jewish relations, noting that Christians, once persecutors, are now among the stafer allies of Jews and Israel. Cohen believes a similar transformation is possible with Muslims.

A key point of his advocacy involves using Islamic scripture to challenge anti-Zionist narratives. We discussed how that when asked how many times the word "Palestinian" appears in the Quran (the answer being zero), many Muslims respond with "Al-Quds." Cohen explains that "Al-Quds" (the Holy City) derives its name from the Jewish Temple that once stood there, and even refers to a Quranic verse where Moses tells the children of Israel that Allah has assigned them the land.

Cohen acknowledges the challenges in these discussions, particularly with prominent antisemites who often resort to evasive tactics or baseless claims, such as asserting that today’s Jews are not the true Children of Israel. However, he stresses that Jewish lineage can be easily traced through historical records and surnames, debunking such arguments.

Ultimately, Cohen’s work aims to expose the politicisation of Islam and foster understanding between communities, while remaining steadfast in confronting those who promote hate and violence.