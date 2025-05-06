Election silver linings: Greens CRASH OUT and more with Mark Leach

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

In the latest episode of The Yemini Report, Avi is joined by Christian Minister Mark Leach to unpack the election fallout, and his take was razor-sharp. "Australians rejected the most racist, antisemitic, divisive political party — the Greens," he said.

"Their platform of anti-Israel hatred didn’t gain traction and that’s a win for common sense." Adam Bandt’s likely loss in Melbourne? The cherry on top.

The Greens’ collapse wasn’t just a fluke. Their shift from environmentalism to radical Marxism and Jew-hatred alienated their base. "Older, sensible environmentalists are walking away," Leach noted. "This isn’t the party they signed up for."

But let’s not pop the champagne just yet. Labor now governs without the Greens’ toxic influence, but will they resist their own left’s woke excesses? Leach is cautiously optimistic: "Albanese’s victory speech was surprisingly pro-Australia. Maybe there’s hope."

The bigger issue? The Liberal Party’s identity crisis. Leach argues they must return to Menzies and Howard’s vision: small government, fiscal responsibility, and unapologetic pride in our Judeo-Christian roots.