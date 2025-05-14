Alexandra Marshall: Why Ley's WOKE Liberals are DOOMED

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

In the latest episode of The Yemini Report, Avi is joined by Alexandra Marshall following the Liberal Party's humiliating election loss to discuss how they’ve doubled down on the very strategy that got them here — listening to the left. Instead of reconnecting with their base, they’ve handed leadership to Sussan Ley, a figure who embodies everything wrong with modern Liberal Party politics: weak, censorious and utterly devoid of conservative conviction.

As Alexandra put it, the Liberals have "decided they do not want to survive, that conservative politics is not for them and they have sided with the left -wing wet, moderate sort of dampish factions who are going to keep chasing Labor further and further to the socialist left and conservatives are now wandering around looking for somewhere else to go."

We discuss how they’ve abandoned their base, chasing Labor further into leftist territory while leaving their conservative base politically homeless. The ABC and the Guardian cheer them on, pushing the absurd narrative that the Liberals lost because they were "too Trumpian." The truth? The Liberals lost because they stand for nothing, she said.

Now, with Ley at the helm, they’ve signalled their surrender. She won’t challenge net zero. She won’t fight for nuclear energy. She won’t push back against Labor’s debt-fueled socialist agenda. Instead, she’ll play identity politics, pushing gender quotas while the party bleeds voters to minor parties like One Nation.

The solution? A conservative revolt. Alexandra floated the idea of a Nationals-One Nation alliance — a coalition strong enough to drag the Liberals back from the brink. Because right now, they’re not just losing elections; they’re ensuring Labor’s socialist utopia becomes permanent.

If the Liberals won’t save themselves, conservatives will have to do it for them — whether the party likes it or not.