Andrew Tate’s lawfare tactics EXPOSED with Nathan Livingstone

In the latest episode of The Yemini Report, Avi is joined by fellow Aussie Nathan Livingstone — also known online as MilkBarTV. The pair discuss Andrew Tate, the self-confessed “pimp,” is now suing Livingstone and 14 others for defamation. The catch? The so-called “defamation” consists of Tate’s own damning words.

Livingstone’s work cutting together Tate’s unguarded admissions have gone viral for a reason. “Andrew Tate is the best witness the prosecution has,” Livingstone told me. “He confessed to the crimes he’s now charged with.” Yet instead of facing the music, Tate’s response is classic lawfare: sue, intimidate and drag critics through endless legal battles.

The lawsuit, filed in Florida, absurdly claims Livingstone is part of a “conspiracy” to defame Tate.

One clip Tate’s team objects to? Livingstone calling him a “vile scumbag.” After watching some of Tate's videos, I’d say that’s charitable. His playbook is transparent. He’s lost every legal battle so far, but as Livingstone notes, “The process is the punishment.”

Livingstone isn’t backing down. “This is about free speech and holding predators accountable,” he said. And if there’s justice, Tate’s own words will bury him.