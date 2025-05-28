My Safta's death reminded me what our society is losing

Last night, just as we were counting down to go live on The Opposition Podcast, I got the news that my Safta — my grandmother — had passed away. She was around 105 years old, though no one really knows for sure. That’s how it was back then. Birthdays weren’t recorded, especially not for Jewish girls growing up in Yemen in the 1920s and ‘30s.

Tonight’s video wasn’t originally planned. But I’m sharing it with everyone — not just our RebelNews+ subscribers — because this moment is too important and too personal not to.

My Safta, Mazal, wasn’t just a remarkable woman. She was part of a generation that I fear we’re losing — and with it, their values. She fled Arab persecution in Yemen in 1949 and found refuge in Israel. Yes, she was one of the hundreds of thousands of Arab-Jewish refugees that no one talks about because their story doesn't fit the preferred Middle East narrative.

My grandmother has just passed. 💔



A true matriarch, she leaves behind a legacy of over 550 descendants—children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.



I can’t believe visiting Israel will no longer mean seeing your face and making you laugh.



I… pic.twitter.com/kA6P8zeOos — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) May 27, 2025

She never learned to read or write. She didn’t have much in a material sense. She lost a son in one of Israel’s wars. And yet her faith in God never wavered. Her love for family never faltered. She lived long enough to see her family grow to an unbelievable 550 descendants — children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and even great-great-grandchildren.

What she lacked in worldly possessions, she made up for in spiritual wealth. Safta gave out blessings to everyone — friends, family, strangers. And sure, she made it very clear who her favourites were too. Watching her chat with another elderly Yemenite woman, both laughing and showering each other with blessings, I couldn’t help but think: this is what we’re losing.

A generation that didn’t need much to be grateful. Just faith. Family. Maybe a little khat leaf to chew and a giant shisha pipe in the shed.

Now, in 2025, I feel miles away from that simplicity. I miss her already. I miss her laugh. Her smile. Her blessings.

I hope this tribute reminds you — like it reminded me — to find joy in the simple things and bless everyone around you.

