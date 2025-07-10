WATCH: Wannabe Hamas bullies TALK TOUGH — Then cry like babies!

There’s no doubt Israel is winning the war on the battlefield — against Hamas, Hezbollah, even Iran. But in the PR war? Israel’s getting smashed. That’s why today I’m exposing one of the most unlikely secret weapons in the fight against pro-Hamas propaganda: the very people doing their dirty work.

Led by a guy running the so-called Palestinian News Network, this crew roams the U.S. harassing random strangers, demanding they fall in line with their narrative. They film it all like it’s some kind of win. Spoiler: it’s not.

They confront people outside clubs, at restaurants, even at work—aggressively grilling them for opinions on a conflict many have no connection to. If someone supports Palestine but not Hamas, they lose it. If someone doesn’t give the exact answer they want, it turns into personal abuse.

One moment they’re mocking a veteran — literally just out for a quiet drink — and the next they’re trying to intimidate an Iranian family at dinner. That backfired hard. The restaurant called the cops, and suddenly these self-styled “freedom fighters” turned into crying victims.

Even when they come across a random Aussie, they roll out the tired old "coliniser" and "stolen land" talking points, proving that they hate us just as much as they hate Israel.

The best part? One of them actually confesses to the police: “I’m not playing with real danger.” No kidding. These bullies only pick fights with people they think won’t push back.

Until they do.

They tried their nonsense on a bunch of teenagers — bad idea. One of the nerdy-looking kids clearly slapped him. Then there’s the moment they get absolutely wrecked by a random Canadian man they were harassing from his car. Within seconds, their whole tough-guy act crumbles. “We’ll sue!” they cry.

They even accused an Italian guy of being Jewish and told him to “go back to where he came from.” Yeah, real tolerant.

And when a little girl pushes back? He runs to the cops.

We need to wake up before it’s too late. Share our petition at NoGazans.com and sign the petition below to stop visas from terrorist breeding grounds.