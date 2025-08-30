Thieves running rampant at LCBOs across Ontario

Theft is off the charts at LCBO stores these days. And what’s more, thieves are becoming increasingly brazen. ’Twas ever thus that a random shoplifter would pilfer a bottle of whisky and dash out the door. But these days, gangs of thieves are coming into LCBO stores in broad daylight. They’re not even bothering to wear disguises as they fill their bags, suitcases, or even shopping carts with booze.

It happened the other day in Kitchener. A trio of thieves made out like they were on a shopping spree as they stole an estimated $8,000 worth of booze! All caught on security cameras.

And what did the LCBO employees do? They stood around and watched.

Hey, who’s minding the store?

Of course, in Carney’s Canada, these thieves probably don’t even care if they are eventually arrested. They will be out on bail a few hours later, so never mind.

Meanwhile, the question arises: What is the cost to the Ontario taxpayer given that the LCBO is a provincial crown corporation?

That’s a great question, but the answer is murky.

The rampant theft issue was last addressed back in 2018 when it was spiking then. The LCBO said losses due to theft was “consistently under $6 million in retail dollars per year.”

However, the union that represents LCBO employees, the Ontario Public Service Employees Union, stated that theft amounts to about $77 million annually. That’s quite a dichotomy. But we are siding with the union on this dispute based on anecdotal evidence.

We did reach out to the LCBO by email. The LCBO has an entire media relations team, but alas, they can’t be bothered to return emails.

So, we paid a visit to the LCBO’s palatial office in downtown Toronto. (Speaking of which: Why is the LCBO’s office situated upon the priciest piece of real estate in the province? But again, never mind.)

We were told that nobody in the entire office tower was available to speak with us. Nobody. People are still working at home, you see. (Can somebody buy the LCBO a calendar? In 2025, COVID is deader than disco.)

We filmed our standup for the report in the LCBO’s lobby. But an unhinged receptionist leapt from her position and actually stole cameraman Lincoln Jay’s cellphone (it was later recovered).

Predictably, security was called, and we were frogmarched out of the tower. But given that the LCBO is owned by Ontarians, don’t we have the right to know what is going on with this entity? Apparently not.

For what it is worth, here are the questions — which remain unanswered — that Rebel News sent to the LBCO’s Press Office several days ago:

What is the LCBO policy regarding those people who are openly stealing products at LCBO retail stores? What is the estimated annual loss due to theft? Going back to 2018, the LCBO stated that losses due to shoplifting over the last five fiscal years have been “consistently under $6 million in retail dollars per year.” However, the union, OPSEU, stated that $77 million was lost to shoplifting. Which figure is accurate? Or is the number somewhere between $6 million and $77 million? Is theft on the increase at LCBO stores? If so, by what percentage? What does the LCBO spend annually on security guards? There are videos online that show LCBO customers trying to physically prevent thieves from stealing. LCBO employees do nothing except yell at the customers to stand down. Why is this so? Personally speaking, in 2021, I was delivering a Small Claims lawsuit to Ashley Matallo, the manager of the Leaside LCBO store. She falsely claimed I assaulted her (everything is on video) and then made a false police report. Toronto Police arrested and cuffed me. All charges were eventually dropped. Please explain why it is that LCBO management doesn’t appear to do anything when thieves are robbing stores, but will react in an outrageous fashion if they suffer from hurt feelings?

About the Leaside fiasco: Matallo was not criminally charged for filing a false police report, nor was she fired by the LCBO. Rather, she was promoted! Last year, she earned more than $144,000 plus benefits (an 18.2% raise over her 2023 salary). Who earns this kind of dough for being a glorified retail clerk? Oh, we forgot. The LCBO is funded by the ever-beleaguered taxpayer…

As for Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who is supposed to be tough on crime, yet again, it's all talk and no action. Well, that’s not completely true. When it comes to the LCBO, Ford’s priority is making sure American booze stays off the shelves so that he can orchestrate a $1 billion photo op, showing that the province’s chief means business when it comes to U.S. President Donald Trump. Pathetic.

So, what is the solution?

Why doesn’t the LCBO take a page from its past? Back in the day, the booze was not on display at stores. Rather, it was kept locked up behind the counter. A customer would have to ask for a specific product at the counter, and it would be handed over after payment was received. Shrinkage back then was next to zero.

There’s a tangible fix to the LCBO theft problem. Will the LCBO go this route? Nah. After all, the money being lost is not theirs, but rather, the taxpayers. And when revenue dips due to theft, the LCBO will merely cover those losses by marking up the inventory.

The LCBO’s law-abiding customers are forced to pay more while the thieves get a free ride.

Does that sound like “control” to you?