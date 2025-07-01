Think the U.S. fights for Israel? You’ve been lied to

On Tuesday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra highlighted the hypocrisy of the viral slogan "No U.S. wars for Israel," exposing how American troops are actually deployed across dozens of military bases in authoritarian Muslim countries — while never once fighting a war on Israel’s behalf.

It’s a trendy slogan bouncing around TikTok and anti-Israel social media. But while influencers paid by Qatar chant it with conviction, the facts tell a completely different story.

There are no permanent U.S. military bases in Israel, no thousands of troops stationed there, no barracks or aircraft hangars. A few temporary deployments — like Patriot missile operators during the Gulf War — are the rare exception, not the rule.

Contrast that with Qatar. The authoritarian regime plays host to over 10,000 U.S. troops and a sprawling air base built and funded by American taxpayers at a cost of around $12 billion a year. Qatar, which has funded terrorist groups like Hamas and owns the propaganda outlet Al Jazeera, relies on the U.S. to prop up its deeply unpopular royal family.

The U.S. has also set up shop in other Middle Eastern states — Kuwait, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and even Syria — with dozens of bases and hundreds of billions spent. Yet none of those nations are democratic allies, and some are openly hostile to the West.

Despite constant wars in the region — from Iraq to Afghanistan and Libya — none were fought for Israel. In fact, Israel has fought all its wars alone. And while Israel receives $3 billion annually in U.S. military aid, it’s a pittance compared to what is spent on U.S. bases in Arab countries—where American lives are risked daily.

Yes, Israel benefits from U.S. support. But so does the U.S., with access to intelligence, tech development and a stable ally in a hostile region.

So ask yourself: if you're worried about American imperialism, why are you only complaining about the Jews — and not the dozens of U.S. military bases guarding regimes that hate the West?