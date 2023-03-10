This is Trudeau's plan to regulate free speech

Interviews from the Public Order Emergency Commission show how the Liberals plan to stifle speech in Canada.

  • By Rebel News
  • March 10, 2023
  • News Analysis

Justin Trudeau is caught in the midst of another scandal. As evidence begins to mount in surrounding Chinese election interference, largely on behalf of the Trudeau Liberals, the prime minister is responding by planning to enact his own Chinese-style censorship.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra looked at the damning proof of China's attempts at manipulating Canada's government.

As the Liberals embrace more of the fake “fact-checking” industry to clamp down on so-called “disinformation, misinformation and malinformation,” it's clear where their intentions are headed.

Summaries of interviews the Public Order Emergency Commission had with government officials show more censorship is on the horizon, because in the government's lesson following the Freedom convoy was:

Their big takeaway from the trucker convoy — the peaceful trucker convoy — was it's not the foreigners we've got to watch out for. It's those pesky Canadians and their free speech. We need to regulate that more. That's what they're saying.

And that's not a nobody, that's the head of the civil service [Privy Council Office clerk Janice Charette] saying that.

