This might be the best independence ad yet...

A new ad from Alberta's Choice, the third-party advertiser set up by Rebel News for the independence referendum, debuted during this week's Western Canada focused Buffalo Roundtable livestream on Wednesday.

“I think this is the best political ad I've seen of the referendum campaign so far,” said host Sheila Gunn Reid, who was joined by co-host Lise Merle and constitutional lawyer Keith Wilson on this week's panel.

The ad portrays an assembly of apparent superheroes, dubbed The Federalists, who are described as “Ottawa's strongest soldiers.” The quartet features former premier Jason Kenney, pro-Confederation campaigner Thomas Lukaszuk, Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi and Prime Minister Mark Carney.

“You boys look like the HR department at a pipeline protest,” remarks a grizzled rancher to the dubious 'heroes' as they stand along a rural road.

“Federalism had its chance. Alberta deserves better,” the message concludes.

“Beautiful, just lovely,” said Lise. “Brilliant,” agreed Wilson.

“I don't know if it's going to convince any new people,” confessed Sheila, “but it's sure going to get some eyeballs, which is half the battle.”

Wilson, who is also launching his own third-party advertising campaign to promote Alberta independence, said the ad was an important part of the larger campaign.

“We've got to hit (the federalists) on every battlefront,” he said, noting his plan will see him meet those opposed to independence on their “traditional space,” through things like newswire press releases, legacy media appearances, and “demonstrating that there's serious people behind the independence movement, we've given it serious thought, and it's a serious proposition.”

Alberta's referendum is scheduled for October 19, where, among other issues, voters will be asked whether they would like to see the province hold a future referendum on separating from Canada.